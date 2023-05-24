Coleen and Wayne, both from Liverpool, are parents to four sons - Kai, 13, Klay, ten, Kit, seven and Cass, five.

Coleen Rooney and 10-year-old son Klay. (Picture: Instagram/@coleen_rooney)

Coleen Rooney has marked her son’s 10th birthday by sharing a sweet collage of snaps. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share the photos of Klay with her 940,000 Instagram followers.

Klay beamed in the pictures that include selfies with his mum and siblings. In one snap, he is seen playing football for Manchester United’s junior team as he follows in his dad’s footsteps. Coleen captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my Klay. I love you so much and hope you have the best day!”

People rushed to the comments to wish the youngster a Happy Birthday. One person said: “Happy Birthday, Klay. Where has the time gone? Only feels like minutes ago I was invited to help celebrate your very first one! I’ve loved watching you and your fab brothers grow up in Mum’s posts. She’s doing a great job!! Love Lucia!!” Someone else said: “Happy sweet 10th birthday Klay. Keep exploring the world.” Another wrote: “Happy Birthday, Klay. Hope you had a fab day.”

Wayne took to his own social media to dedicate a post to his son on his birthday. The devoted dad posed with his four children in one picture while another showed Klay in his Manchester United kit. Wayne wrote: “Happy 10th Birthday, Klay. Keep being you, my mate. We love you.”

Coleen and Wayne, both from Liverpool, are parents to four sons - Kai, 13, Klay, ten, Kit, seven and Cass, five. The childhood sweethearts have been together for 20 years and first began dating aged 16, although they had known each other since they were 12.