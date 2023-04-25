Coleen and Wayne are childhood sweethearts and first began dating when they were 16.

Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney. (Getty Images)

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are set to walk down the aisle for the second time as they plan to renew their wedding vows.

The couple are said to be “in a really happy place,” with Wayne currently working in the States managing DC United and Coleen at home with their children.

“After everything they’ve been through, Coleen and Wayne plan to go all out for their 15th wedding anniversary. For them, it’ll mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another – hopefully less drama-filled – stage of their lives,” a source told OK! Magazine .

“They’re planning a beautiful vow renewal, possibly in Barbados, with their closest friends and family. It’s their happy place, and they want a quiet, understated, but romantic ceremony,” the insider said.

According to the publication, the WAG has been inspired by Wayne’s former England teammate Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy, who renewed their vows with a lavish celebration in the Maldives in December.

Coleen reportedly wants a white or nude dress, while Wayne is set to sport a cream or beige suit.

The ceremony involving close family and friends would allow the couple to celebrate their 15th anniversary and put everything behind them.

It’s no secret that their relationship has been tested at times, with different scandals making the headlines over the years.

Wayne was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work in 2018, after admitting to being nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit while at the wheel of another woman’s car following a night out.

In the Amazon Prime Video film Rooney, which aired last year, the wife of the former England player said his past behaviour was “not acceptable,” but claimed that they have moved on.

“It’s not acceptable what he’s done, but it’s happened, and that was the stage of life we were in at the time. But we’ve moved on,” Coleen said before adding, “I haven’t got the anger that I did at the time.”

The childhood sweethearts have been together for 20 years and first began dating aged 16, although they had known each other since they were 12.

They tied the knot in June 2008 at a ceremony in Italy, which is reported to have cost around £5 million.

