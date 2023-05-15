The mum-of-four has been taking care of her sons, while husband Wayne is in the States.

Coleen Rooney enjoyed a well-deserved break from family duties as she spent time with her friends at the races. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , 37, looked stunning as she stepped out at Chester Races on Thursday for Ladies Day.

The 37-year-old wore an orange dress and added a few inches with a pair of strappy nude heels. She completed the outfit with dangle earrings. Coleen posed with a group of friends in a picture, which she later shared with her 940,000 Instagram followers. She captioned the post: "Great day."

Coleen stepped out at Chester Races on Thursday for Ladies Day. (Picture: Instagram/@coleen_rooney)

Fans flooded the comments and hailed the “gorgeous” WAG for her stunning outfit choice. One person said: “Coleen, you look amazing! As do all the other ladies. Another wrote: “Gorgeous hope you had a great day xx.” A third said: “Beautiful, love your dress,” while a fourth commented: “Coleen, you look stunning as always.”

The mum-of-four has been taking care of her sons Kai, 13, Klay, nine, Kit, seven and Cass, five, while Wayne is in the United States managing the Major League Soccer team, DC United. The WAG allegedly told friends she is not a fan of America and will not be moving overseas despite her husband’s job commitments.

A source close to Coleen told MailOnline : "She’s made her views clear to Wayne. There’s no way she will want to go to Washington. The last time, she absolutely hated it there.

"She doesn’t want to live outside the North West of England, never mind live in Washington again. The family is more settled than it’s ever been. They have four kids, who are all in school, and all of Coleen’s family live close to her."

