Coleen Rooney and her lookalike mum Colette McLoughlin outside the Duke of York’s theatre in York. (Picture: Instagram/@ coleen_rooney)

Coleen Rooney has travelled 100 miles from her home in Cheshire to North Yorkshire to support her friend Sheridan Smith. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , 37, and her lookalike mum Colette McLoughlin beamed as they took a selfie outside the Duke of York’s theatre in York on Wednesday (3 May).

The mother and daughter duo watched actress Sheridan Smith, 41, perform in the lead role of Shirley Valentine in Willy Russell’s iconic play. Sheridan recently made history by breaking a box office opening record with £4 million in ticket sales for the show.

Coleen took to Instagram to share the visit with her fans and praised Sheridan for her performance. She said: “Twice in a week, back with my mum. Amazing show @shirleyonstage @sheridansmithster.” Replying to the post, Sheridan said: "Ahh I didn’t know you’d be in. Thank you!!"

Fans also rushed to comment on the photo. One person said: “Glamorous as always.” Another wrote: “Beautiful. Your mum never ages! Lovely, kind-hearted lady X.” A third said: “Beautiful picture of you both,” while a fourth added: “Two beautiful ladies in the world”. Someone else commented: “Your Mum looks lovely, great genes.”

It comes after reports that Coleen and her husband, Wayne Rooney, are set to walk down the aisle for the second time as they plan to renew their wedding vows . The couple are said to be “in a really happy place,” with Wayne currently working in the States managing DC United and Coleen at home with their children.

“After everything they’ve been through, Coleen and Wayne plan to go all out for their 15th wedding anniversary. For them, it’ll mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another – hopefully less drama-filled – stage of their lives,” a source told OK! Magazine .

“They’re planning a beautiful vow renewal, possibly in Barbados, with their closest friends and family. It’s their happy place, and they want a quiet, understated, but romantic ceremony,” the insider said.