Coleen Rooney was in attendance at Beyoncé’s Sunderland Stadium of Light show this week. (Picture: Instagram/@coleen_rooney)

Global superstar Beyoncé brought her Renaissance world tour to the North East of England on Tuesday and wowed fans with an incredible live performance. Many famous faces have been spotted during her previous shows, and Coleen Rooney was in attendance at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this week.

The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , 37, from Liverpool , took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of the experience with her 940,000 Instagram followers. She beamed with her two friends as thousands of Queen Bey prepared to welcome the singer on stage. The WAG looked stylish in a leather jacket and blue jeans along with large silver hoop earrings. Coleen captioned her post: “She’s back…….Beyoncé.”

Earlier this week, Coleen marked her son’s 10th birthday by sharing a sweet collage of snaps. Klay was full of smiles in selfies with his mum and siblings. In one photo, he is seen playing football for Manchester United’s junior team as he looks to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Coleen captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my Klay. I love you so much and hope you have the best day!”

Wayne took to his own social media to dedicate a post to his son on his birthday. The devoted dad posed with his four children in one picture, while another showed Klay in his Manchester United kit. Wayne wrote: “Happy 10th Birthday, Klay. Keep being you, my mate. We love you.”