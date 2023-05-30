Wayne Rooney is a boyhood Everton supporter and has passed his love for the club down to his children.

Coleen Rooney at Goodison Park with her two sons, Klay and Kai. (Picture: Instagram/@coleen_rooney)

Coleen Rooney took a trip to her husband Wayne’s former football club Everton over the weekend. The wife of the former footballer, 37, was in attendance at Goodison Park with her two sons, Klay and Kai, as the Blues secured their Premier League status with a 1 - 0 victory over Bournemouth.

Croxteth-born forward Wayne began his footballing career with Everton and enjoyed two spells at the club. He is also a boyhood supporter and has passed his love for the Toffees onto his kids.

Coleen took to her Instagram after the final whistle on Sunday and shared a snap of her son Klay with her 940K followers. The youngster was busy looking at the Premier League table as Everton’s fate hung in the balance. Coleen wrote: "Was glued to his phone for the Everton game. Love this face."

The mum-of-four later smiled as she took a selfie with her sons. She captioned the post: “Quality time with my big boys.” Fans rushed to comment on the post, with some pointing out how quickly the children were growing up. One person said: “Bet they’re made up today after the result yesterday.” Another wrote: “Wow. How grown up! Times sure does fly x.” Someone else said: “Lovely photo. Your boys growing up so fast, lovely family.”

Klay celebrated his 10th birthday last week, with Coleen sharing snaps of her son on his birthday. Klay beamed in the pictures that include selfies with his mum and siblings. In one snap, he is seen playing football for Manchester United’s junior team as he follows in his dad’s footsteps. Coleen captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my Klay. I love you so much and hope you have the best day!”

Wayne took to his own social media to dedicate a post to his son on his birthday. The devoted dad posed with his four children in one picture while another showed Klay in his Manchester United kit. Wayne wrote: “Happy 10th Birthday, Klay. Keep being you, my mate. We love you.”

