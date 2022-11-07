John Lennon’s death 42 years ago triggered shock and an outpouring of grief across the world

John Lennon was a key member of The Beatles and achieved worldwide recognition with the rock band formed in Liverpool during the 1960s.

After leaving The Beatles, he had an extremely successful solo career with album sales exceeding 15 million.

The 40-year-old also became one of the most influential people in history for his message of peace, love and happiness and anti-war protests.

But how did he die, and what happened to his killer? Here is everything you need to know about the former Beatles' death.

How did John Lennon die?

The former Beatles member was killed by an obsessed fan on 8 December 1980, after walking back from Record Plant Studio.

As he entered his Manhattan apartment building, The Dakota, Lennon was shot twice in the back and twice in the shoulder at close range with a 38-calibre revolver.

The music icon, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed in a police cruiser to the emergency room of Roosevelt Hospital but died en route.

Portrait of British pop group The Beatles (L-R) Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Who killed John Lennon?

Lennon’s murderer, Mark David Chapman, was a lifelong Beatles fan and had stopped the Beatles member a few hours before the attack for an autograph on the copy of the album Double Fantasy.

Chapman remained at the scene of the shooting reading J. D. Salinger's novel, The Catcher in the Rye, until he was arrested by police.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years.

Crowds gathering outside the home of John Lennon in New York after the news that he had been shot and killed. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Chapman idolised The Beatles but was infuriated by Lennon’s public statements, such as his infamous 1966 remark about the band being "more popular than Jesus".

Recently, during his 2020 hearing, Chapman said he killed Lennon for “self-glory”.

He is also alleged to have plotted the assassinations of other public figures, including Johnny Carson, Paul McCartney, Ronald Reagan and Elizabeth Taylor.

Where is Lennon’s killer Mark Chapman now?

John Lennon’s murderer is currently serving his life sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York.

The 67-year-old prisoner was denied parole for the 12th time in August 2022.

Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, has repeatedly argued against Chapman’s release over fears that he would endanger her and her sons.

He was first up for parole in 2000 and has had hearings every two years, with the next one due in 2024.

During his 2020 hearing, he expressed remorse for killing Lennon, telling the parole board at his correctional facility in New York that he was “sorry”.

He also called his act “despicable” and said he deserved the death penalty.

How did the other members of The Beatles react to the news of John’s death?

After hearing the news, bandmate George Harrison issued a statement to the press, saying: "After all we went through together, I had and still have great love and respect for him.

"I am shocked and stunned. To rob a life is the ultimate robbery in life. The perpetual encroachment on other people's space is taken to the limit with the use of a gun.

"It is an outrage that people can take other people's lives when they obviously haven't got their own lives in order."

Pop star and former Beatles member John Lennon was murdered in 1980. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney drew criticism for his reaction at the time. After being questioned by reporters as he was leaving an Oxford Street recording studio, he replied: “Drag, isn't it?"

He later cleared up controversy around the comment and said he had intended no disrespect, attributing it to shock.

The band's drummer Ringo Starr did not release a statement at the time. During an interview in 1981, he said he was "very sad" and could not get used to saying he had two band members left.

Where is John Lennon’s grave?

John’s remains were cremated at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York, and Ono scattered his ashes in New York's Central Park.