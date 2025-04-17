Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bus Walker plans to walk 132,000 steps across Liverpool in one day. Discover why he is embarking on this ambitious journey.

Neil Atherton - known as the Bus Walker - has worked for Arriva for 25 years and knows his bus routes like the back of his hand. After watching a documentary about children using food banks almost five years ago, he has used his special knowledge to take on unique fundraising challenges in a bid to make a change.

Awarded a BEM in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list, Neil has walked hundreds of miles around North West bus routes, with his fundraising total standing at more than £20,000. Now, he’s preparing to take on the challenge again, walking 50 miles between six Arriva depots in one day.

On April 27, Neil will walk six bus routes in one day - Southport to Bootle, Bootle to Green Lane, Green Lane to St Helens, St Helens to Speke and Speke to Runcorn. He estimates this will take between 12 and 17 hours and total a whopping 132,000 steps.

Neil said “people are pushing empty trolleys every day more and more” and funds will be donated to food banks across the Liverpool City Region. He hopes that people will support him on his upcoming challenge and said: “It would be great if people could come out as this is probably the most nuts idea I have ever had.”

Below are the times Neil estimates he will arrive at each bus depot:

Southport to Bootle - 16 miles - 4.00am

Bootle to Green Lane - 5 miles - 9.00am

Green Lane to St Helens - 10 miles - 10.30am

St Helens to Speke - 12 miles - 2.00pm

Speke to Runcorn - 9 miles - 5.30pm