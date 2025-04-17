These 13 cats and dogs are searching for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this Easter - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Maisie Maisie needs an adult only home who will take her difficult background into consideration and understand that a bond will take time and not to be rushed. Someone who will respect her space as she will hiss and back away if she feels uncomfortable. Adoption is possible from the Warrington, Halton & St Helens Animal Centre. | RSPCA

2 . Stewie Stewie is looking for a forever home where he can feel safe and secure. This handsome guy is FIV positive, which means he can't fight off infections like other cats. Adoption is possible from the Wirral & Chester Animal Centre. | RSPCA

3 . Tango - Poodle cross Tango is a four year old Poodle cross. He is a generally sweet and friendly boy. He would be best suited to a home with a friendly possibly playful dog. He can be left in the house for a few hours and is toilet trained in his foster home. Adoption is possible from the Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch Animal Centre. | RSPCA

4 . Shadow Shadow is a rescue stray who would love a home filled with comfy beds, blankets and never ending treats. Adoption is possible from the Wirral & Chester Animal Centre. | RSPCA