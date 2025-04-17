Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool John Lennon Airport prepares for a busy Easter with 60,000 passengers expected to travel, enjoying newly installed security equipment.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) is gearing up for a busy Easter Bank Holiday weekend with over 60,000 passengers expected to jet off to a host of destinations.

Travelers from across the North West and North Wales will be taking advantage of the airport’s increase in flights and choice of destinations from Liverpool, following the start of the Summer 2025 season a few weeks ago.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | Brit in Seoul, CC BY-SA 4.0

Despite the recent sunny spell at home, the lure of warmer weather and some Mediterranean sunshine once again dominates the list of top 10 destinations expected to be the most popular with passengers flying from Liverpool this Easter, with flights to Dublin, Alicante, Malaga, Faro, Palma, Belfast, Tenerife, Arrecife, Antalya and Barcelona expected to be the busiest.

With the latest generation security equipment having now been installed at the airport, passengers no longer need to place their liquid items in small plastic bags with all liquids and large electronics such as laptops and iPads, now all able to remain in hand luggage. Size restrictions do still remain however, with liquids in containers up to 100ml only being permitted.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented, “Easter is always the first really busy period of the year for the airport and with even more flights and destinations available for passengers from across the North West and North Wales, we look forward to welcoming thousands of passengers though the airport.

Those passing through will also be able to take advantage of a number of new and improved food and beverage facilities in the Departure Lounge too, following our multi-million pound development works over the winter.”