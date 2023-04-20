Register
Watch the moment Beatles star Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon left tourists starstruck with lift prank

The video of Beatles singer Paul McCartney on the Jimmy Fallon Show had fans in stitches.

Kian Rains
By Kian Rains
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Footage of Paul McCartney giving fans the shock of their lives during a segment on the Jimmy Fallon Show has resurfaced online.

The Beatles musician, 80, from Liverpool, appeared on The Tonight Show in September 2018, where he joined host Jimmy Fallon.

The official Twitter handle of The Tonight Show shared a flashback video of the pair playing a hilarious prank on tourists who were using the lift at 30 Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

The segment titled ‘Elevator Surprise’ sees the comedian and Beatles star sitting in armchairs with their faces covered by newspapers waiting for tourists to arrive on their floor.

As the lift doors open, the visitors appear bewildered before the superstars uncover their faces to leave them star-struck.

In the same video, the duo play table tennis and perform magic tricks in front of the lift as people watch on.

The footage ends with Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon singing an acoustic duet of the Beatles classic ‘Baby You Can Drive My Car’.

The clip has delighted fans, who took to the comments, with some revealing what they would do in the situation.

One person wrote: “The way they all stand there gets me every time. I would be FLYING out of that lift idc what the security guards are trying to do I AM getting to Paul!!”

A second commented: “Best thing ever, but I would of got out and give Paul a cuddle. Jimmy gets some claps, Paul gets M A N I A, always has.”

Another social media user said: “I love Paul so much,” while a fourth added, “This was awesome!”

A TikTok video showing Paul McCartney’s reaction to a fan’s hilarious confession recently went viral on social media.

It shows the Beatles frontman performing at a concert when a woman in the crowd holds up a sign that reads: "I tried to mail myself to you when I was six."

His reaction prompted laughter and applause from the crowd of fans in attendance.

The clip was shared online by TikTok user @jtxrockstar and has already been watched 758,000 times.

