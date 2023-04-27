Paul McCartney is an iconic musician who gained worldwide fame with the Beatles and has left a mark on the lives of many, including James Corden.

The TV host, 44, is preparing to leave the Late Late Show after eight years on air and has revealed his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with the Beatles legend is one of his favourites.

Sir Paul appeared in the popular segment, in which Corden invites famous musical guests to sing along to their songs in a car, in 2018.

The pair took to the streets of Liverpool while singing iconic hits from the Fab Four and stopped by the former Beatle star’s childhood home as well as a local pub.

The 23-minute video has raked in around 68 million views on YouTube, and James Corden says he is “immensely proud of it”.

Late Late Show host James Corden has revealed his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Beatles legend Paul McCartney is one of his favourites. (Picture: Getty Images)

James told PEOPLE : "It was more emotional than I thought it was going to be.

"To drive around Liverpool and go to his home that he hadn’t been in since he walked out, since he left, it was so nostalgic. I’m immensely proud of it."

The musician is alleged to have turned down an appearance on the show numerous times before eventually being convinced.

He was apprehensive about visiting his childhood home, where he lived for 20 years, but admitted he loved it.

"I was always a little apprehensive about going back. I didn’t know if it was going to be nice or whether I would get bad memories or whatever, although I don’t really know what I was worried about," Paul McCartney told GQ .

"I was happy to be able to tell him all the stories of my dad, my brother and our time there. It brought back a lot of nice memories actually, so I loved it," the musician continued.

He was full of praise for the former Gavin and Stacey star, adding: “He was very good because he just kept me going, asking me questions, plus he’s someone who it’s cool to hang out with, you know?

"He’s entertained as well as entertaining."

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney was back in the top charts thanks to a reimagined track of his single Say Say Say featuring Michael Jackson from the ‘Pipes Of Peace’ album.

The track was first released in October 1983 and reached number 2 in the UK and number 1 in the US, where it remained for six weeks.

Norwegian DJ Kygo added his trademark house style to the song, and it proved popular with listeners, opening at No. 16 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the United States.

“I’m absolutely honoured to work on a song that was made by two of the greatest musical legends of all time,” said Kygo, according to NME . “Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have meant so much to me as an artist, and I’ve been listening to their music since I was a kid.”

