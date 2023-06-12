The musicians celebrated Beyoncé’s London gig in style as they popped a bottle of champagne.

Paul McCartney pictured with Jay-Z at Beyoncé’s London show. (Picture: Instagram/@ itsrikip_)

Paul McCartney recently linked up with Jay-Z at Beyoncé ’s London show, which formed part of her Renaissance tour. The legendary Beatles musician, 80, and the American rapper, 53, were spotted chatting as Queen Bey performed her final London show at Tottenham Stadium.

A photo has emerged of the two musicians toasting to a fantastic night with a glass of Armand De Brignac Champagne. The snap was uploaded to Instagram by content curator Riki P (@itsrikip_). The photo was captioned: “Hov & @paulmccartney sipping on that @armanddebrignac at the Renaissance World Tour.” Fans loved seeing the musicians together and rushed to share their thoughts. One person wrote: “Dope man, wow.” Another said: “Amazing.” Someone else said: “Great Flick.”

It’s not the first time Paul and Jay-Z have enjoyed each other’s company. At the 48th Grammy Awards on February 8th, 2006, Linkin Park and Jay-Z were performing a standard version of "Numb/Encore" when suddenly, the hook of the iconic Beatles song "Yesterday," started playing, and Paul McCartney appeared on stage. Paul has also previously watched Jay-z perform alongside Kanye West and admitted that it was one of the best shows he has watched.

Speaking to Rolling Stone , Paul said: “It’s a funny thing. A lot of people look at rap and think, “Ah, yeah, well, it’s just a lot of swearing and cussing and bravado.” But seeing the show, it’s a lot of poetry. I was impressed. Seeing a whole show, you get a better idea of what it is they’re on about. So I enjoyed the show.”