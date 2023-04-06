The Beatles member was enjoying a holiday with his daughter Stella when the video was recorded.

Footage of Sir Paul McCartney smoking during a trip to Jamaica has gone viral on social media.

The Beatles singer, 80, from Liverpool, could be seen puffing on a rolled cigarette at an outdoor party with his fashion designer daughter Stella, 51.

Grammy-nominated Jamaican singer-songwriter Blvk H3ro shared the clip on Instagram with his 57,200 followers.

He wrote: "Weed is a celebration,” along with laughing face emojis.

"Ps. Mommy always told me weed was bad for me well look now mommy lol weed got me blazing with a Beatle #celebration #beatles."

Soon after the video gained traction online, fans rushed to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

One person said: "Wow!!! Paul M major tings."

Another wrote: "You’re part of the "A" group, hanging with a legend @paulmccartney,"

A third fan joked: "Yooo, my boy jus passed the blunt to the beatles."

The Beatles star was spotted smoking cigarettes during the holiday despite previously saying he had quit his habit.

It is unclear what Paul McCartney was smoking in the video, but he revealed in the past he had stopped smoking marijuana as he didn’t want to set an example for his children and grandchildren.

He told the Daily Mirror : “I don’t do it anymore. Why? The truth is I don’t really want to set an example to my kids and grandkids. It’s now a parent thing.

“Back then I was just some guy around London having a ball, and the kids were little so I’d just try and keep it out of their faces. The last time I smoked was a long time ago.”

The legendary singer and songwriter was arrested in Tokyo and imprisoned for nine days when airport officials discovered half a pound of cannabis in his bag in the 1980s. He was eventually freed without charge.

Paul is reportedly collaborating with the Rolling Stones and has contributed to parts of an unannounced album.