Abbey Road and the zebra crossing is synonymous with the Beatles after their iconic snap at the location in 1969.

Travis Scott has paid homage to Liverpool’s ‘Fab Four’ The Beatles. (Picture: Getty Images)

The Beatles will go down in history as one of the greatest bands the world has ever seen and are respected by a multitude of musicians, such as Travis Scott, who has paid homage to Liverpool’s Fab Four . The American rapper was at The Abbey Road Studios in London on Thursday to work on his upcoming Utopia album, which he first teased around three years ago.

The Texas native, 32, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, used the visit to recreate the iconic Beatles photo, which was taken at the very same spot over 50 years earlier. The photo of the Fab Four was used on the cover of their final album titled ‘Abbey Road’ and is one of the most famous photographs ever taken. It pictures the four members, George Harrison, Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr and John Lennon , striding along a zebra crossing.

Travis enlisted the help of three security guards to capture the shot and positioned himself where Paul McCartney stood in the original photo. One of the bodyguards carried a brown briefcase bearing the word ‘Utopia’. It is believed to hold the master recording for the upcoming album project.

Abbey Road Studios is synonymous with Paul McCartney and The Beatles as it became the place where they recorded most of their songs. The building, followed by the zebra crossing outside, was given Grade II-listed status in 2010.