The photos were taken during the Beatlemania days around 60 years ago.

Paul McCartney has shared more personal photos of The Beatles from back in the day. (Picture: Instagram/@paulmccartney)

Paul McCartney has shared more personal photos of The Beatles from back in the day. The never-before-seen photographs were taken by Sir Paul McCartney during the height of Beatlemania when the Fab Four were propelled from being the most popular band in Britain to an international cultural phenomenon.

Hundreds of photos taken by Paul using his own camera between December 1963 and February 1964 will be displayed at The National Portrait Gallery this summer. Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will run from 28 June to 1 October as one of two major exhibitions to relaunch the gallery after three years of refurbishments.

The official Paul McCartney Instagram account has teased some of the photos to go on display, including one of John Lennon in Paris in 1964 and another of the band’s drummer Ringo Starr during a trip to London. “Here was my own record of our first huge trip, a photographic journal of The Beatles in six cities,” Sir Paul said.

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ringo Starr recently spoke to CNN about his friendship with Paul. “Paul called me the other day … We’re close, close friends. We’re brothers, and for me, it was great because I’m an only child, and suddenly I had three brothers that I could love, rely on, and help out. It was a great moment for me,” he said.

The Beatles bandmates will reunite on the forthcoming Dolly Parton album. The legendary musicians from Liverpool have teamed up with the iconic American singer-songwriter for a cover of ‘Let It Be’, which will feature on her new album Rockstar, set to be released later this year.