The iconic track featuring Michael Jackson has been reimagined for a new age of listeners.

Sir Paul McCartney

Norwegian DJ Kygo has released a reworked track by Sir Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

The DJ has added his trademark house style to McCartney’s 1983 single Say Say Say featuring Michael Jackson from the ‘Pipes Of Peace’ album.

The duet with Jackson, which was first released in October 1983, reached number 2 in the UK and number 1 in the US, where it remained for six weeks.

The reimagined track is Kygo’s first release of 2023, and he said he was “honoured” to work on a song made by two of the “greatest musical legends of all time”.

“I’m absolutely honoured to work on a song that was made by two of the greatest musical legends of all time,” said Kygo according to NME . “Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have meant so much to me as an artist, and I’ve been listening to their music since I was a kid.”

He continued: “It’s been a dream of mine to collaborate alongside these iconic artists, and hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I do.”

The song was shared on social media, with the official Paul Mccartney Twitter account retweeting the post.

Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly collaborating with the Rolling Stones and has contributed to parts of an unannounced album.

According to Variety, McCartney, 80, recorded bass parts for the forthcoming album during a trip to Los Angeles earlier this year.

Earlier this week, photos of The Beatles taken by Paul McCartney at the height of the band’s popularity were unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery.

The photos are part of an exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, which will run from 28 June-1 October.

A photobook, titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, will be released on 13 June via Penguin Press.

In the book’s foreword, McCartney wrote of the period: “It felt like millions of eyes were suddenly upon us, creating a picture I will never forget for the rest of my life.”

Of his love of photography, he added: “The truth is that I’ve always been interested in photography, from the time I was very young when our family owned a little box camera in the 1950s.