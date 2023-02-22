The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have been working on the Rolling Stone’s first original music in 18 years.

Two Beatles members are reportedly collaborating with the Rolling Stones on new music.

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr are believed to have contributed to parts of an unannounced Rolling Stones album.

According to Variety, McCartney, 80, recorded bass parts for the forthcoming album during a trip to Los Angeles in recent weeks, and Starr could also feature on the drums.

Beatles Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ latest work is being produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt and is currently in the mixing phase.

The new music will be the band’s first original piece in 18 years following the release of their 22nd studio album, A Bigger Bang, in 2005.

Their last album was “Blue & Lonesome,” a collection of blues covers released in 2016.

While there is no actual release date, Rolling Stone’s frontman Mick Jagger has previously spoken about upcoming music.

Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Jagger revealed in 2020 The Rolling Stones had recorded “a bunch of tracks” and that they were “finishing off the vocals and some other instruments on them”. Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he said: “It sounds good, what we’ve already done — [it] sounds pretty good to me.”

Guitarist Keith Richards, 79, also teased that new music was "on its way" in an Instagram post last month.

He wrote: “Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year, and there’s some new music on its way. Hopefully, we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

With a collaboration in the works, it looks as though the long-running feud between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, spanning six decades, is coming to an end.

In 2021, McCartney branded the Stones “a blues cover band,” with Jagger hitting back at a concert, saying the Beatle was “going to join us in a blues cover later.”

The Beatles, also known as Liverpool’s Fab-Four, were responsible for some of the greatest hits of all time during their brief timespan.

The Beatles band members officially parted ways in the 1970s and went on to pursue solo careers.