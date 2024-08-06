Community hero helps raise more than £100k for library torched in Liverpool riots

Celebrities such as Nigella Lawson are believed to be among those who have given donations.

An incredible woman has raised more than £100,000 for a Liverpool library that was torched during Saturday’s riots. Following protests at the Pier Head on Saturday afternoon, around 300 rioters gathered on County Road in Walton. Merseyside Police said the group were ‘intent on committing serious violence and disorder’.

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the local community, was set alight. Much of the ground floor was destroyed and books were damaged in the wreckage.

Spellow Library, Walton, became the target of violent disorder. | Cllr Harry Doyle

In a bid to help restore the library, Alex McCormick set up a GoFundMe page on Sunday, with an initial target of £500. Now, just two days later, the fundraiser has raised more than £108,000, with more than 5,600 people donating to the cause.

Despite living in Netherton, the Walton area has a special place in Alex’s heart. Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, she explained that her grandparents met in Walton and she still has family members living there today.

The 27-year-old says the money will help to replenish the books destroyed in the riots and repair the space, ‘for those who need it most’. Sharing an update yesterday evening, she said the destruction of the library ‘hurt my heart’, adding: “I hope that this has brought some light to a very dark week, and has restored people’s faith that there is, and always will be, good people.”

Alex is now liaising with Liverpool Council to ensure the money is spent appropriately, and household names such as Nigella Lawson are believed to be among those who have given donations.