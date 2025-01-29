Stacey Dooley urges women to prioritise health in 'friendly reminder'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool-based documentary maker and journalist Stacey Dooley has shared a “friendly remember” to the “girlies” to put their health first.

The 37-year-old, best known for her gripping investigative documentaries, swapped London for Liverpool in 2023, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from Liverpool.

Dooley often gives fans a glimpse into her life on social media, sharing photos and clips of her home renovation, family holidays and day-to-day life. Now, she has opened up about attending a cervical screening, and urged her fans to go to their appointments.

Stacey Dooley MBE. | Billie Scheepers Camera Press

Cervical screenings - also known as smear tests - are a test used to check the health of the cervix and help prevent cervical cancer. Offered to women from the age of 25, the test is a vaginal examination and many people find the idea daunting.

The quick exam can help find any abnormal changes before they can turn into cancer, with the NHS stating it is one of the best ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer.

Discussing attending her screening in an Instagram video, Dooley said: “Congrats to me for prioritising and going to my smear test. We’re all busy, we’ve all got a lot on, we’ve all got to go to work, we’ve all got the kids.

“Prioritise your smear test, it takes five minutes. I know this isn’t ground-breaking information but make sure it’s at the top of your list. That’s me off my high horse now.”