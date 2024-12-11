Stacey Dooley unveils vibrant new Christmas tree in beautiful Liverpool home
The well-known investigative journalist and documentary maker moved to Liverpool last September, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, husband Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from the Liverpool area.
The gorgeous Victorian property boasts high ceilings, large windows, stunning fireplaces and is a lovely mix of old and new. Dooley describes the family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares exciting updates about its renovation journey on her Instagram page.
At the start of December, the 37-year-old gave us a glimpse of Christmas in the Dooley-Clifton posting a video of her magnificent Christmas tree, with the caption: “It’s A CAMP CHRISTMAS BABY! LOVE OUR TREEEEEEEEE!”
The festive tree, covered with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel, was created by Liverpool-based floral design studio, Mary Mary.
Now, Dooley - who has just got back to Liverpool after a family trip in Disneyland - has revealed she has a second Christmas tree in her family home, sharing a video of the new festive pine on Instagram, along with the caption: “Home to the dining room tree. So v v v lucky. Ta girls!”
The impressive tree has once again been designed by Mary Mary and is decorated with lovely bows, as well as festive lights and a large bow topper. The Mary Mary team described the creation as a “dream come true”.
Show us your Christmas trees by sending us an email at [email protected] or [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.