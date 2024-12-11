Stacey Dooley hares her second Christmas tree adorned with colourful bows and lights, crafted by a Liverpool-based floral design studio.

The well-known investigative journalist and documentary maker moved to Liverpool last September, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after one viewing. The move to the city brought Stacey, husband Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie, closer to her mother, who is originally from the Liverpool area.

The gorgeous Victorian property boasts high ceilings, large windows, stunning fireplaces and is a lovely mix of old and new. Dooley describes the family home as her “fave place in the world” and often shares exciting updates about its renovation journey on her Instagram page.

At the start of December, the 37-year-old gave us a glimpse of Christmas in the Dooley-Clifton posting a video of her magnificent Christmas tree, with the caption: “It’s A CAMP CHRISTMAS BABY! LOVE OUR TREEEEEEEEE!”

Stacey Dooley's Christmas tree. | Mary Mary

The festive tree, covered with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel, was created by Liverpool-based floral design studio, Mary Mary.

Now, Dooley - who has just got back to Liverpool after a family trip in Disneyland - has revealed she has a second Christmas tree in her family home, sharing a video of the new festive pine on Instagram, along with the caption: “Home to the dining room tree. So v v v lucky. Ta girls!”

Stacey Dooley's second Christmas tree, created by Mary Mary. | Mary Mary Floral Design

The impressive tree has once again been designed by Mary Mary and is decorated with lovely bows, as well as festive lights and a large bow topper. The Mary Mary team described the creation as a “dream come true”.

