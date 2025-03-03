A brand-new Stacey Dooley documentary series is coming to BBC Three this March, exploring the challenges of reporting rape when the alleged perpetrator is someone you know.

Filmed over three years, the powerful two-part series titled Rape On Trial follows 22-year-old Jessie, who has reported being raped by an ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Emma, who alleges she has been orally raped by a fellow college student, and 22-year-old Becca, who reported being raped by someone she was dating, having had consensual sex earlier that evening.

They have all waived their legal right to anonymity as they fight to have their voices heard.

Speaking about the new documentary on social media, Dooley said: “Three years later, our two part series looking at rape is wrapped. Danielle, you TROOPER. Thank you darlin. And Elle. And everyone who has helped us from a production standpoint.

“But mostly and more importantly of course, a sincere thank you to the women who agreed to allow us in. And their families. Waiving their anonymity in the hope it contributes to a much needed conversation. I think you’re incredible.”

Rape On Trial will be available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 9.00pm on Thursday, March 13.