The Beatles have surprised fans by releasing a series of new music videos to support the songs on their Revolver album.

The rock band, formed in Liverpool, uploaded psychedelic visuals for each of the songs on their YouTube channel, where they boast almost 7 million subscribers.

Thousands of fans have commented about the timeless appeal of the group’s music after over 50 years since the album was released.

One wrote: “Over 56yrs since this song’s recording and it still sounds like it could’ve been recorded in the present day. The Beatles were musical lightning in a bottle of which maybe only a few artists have come close.”

Another said: “Their music will never grow out of style. I <3 the Beatles!❤”

A third commented: “These guys came, did something totally different and changed everything.Fantastic to hear this superb sound after so many years. The Beatles - No. 1 forever! ✌️”

A fourth added: “This just further proves how timeless The Beatles are. this could be a music video for some hip young indie band but it totally fits”

The Beatles YouTube channel teased fans by releasing a quirky psychedelic music video for Taxman, before going on to share other illustrated videos for the remaining tracks on the album.

The videos aim to promote the special edition box set of the album which has been unveiled today. This follows the release of the Taxman and Tomorrow Never Knows demos earlier this year.

Revolver was the last studio album The Beatles released before they separated to focus on solo projects in the 1970s. Featuring hits such as Yellow Submarine Tomorrow Never Knows, and Eleanor Rigby, fans often consider it the best album of the era.

Paul McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr had successful solo careers after The Beatles broke up, while tragically George Harrison and John Lennon passed away in the years that followed.

McCartney and Starr joined Giles Martin, who is the son of the original Revolver producer, George Martin, to remix the latest tracks released.