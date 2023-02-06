The Vivenne is sending ‘all my love’ to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu following her elimination from Dancing on Ice.

The Vivienne has praised Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in a heartfelt message following her elimination from Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

The drag queen , 30, who is from Colwyn Bay but now lives in Liverpool, took to her Instagram stories to send “all my love” to the reality star, 28, from Islington.

Standing alongside her professional skate partner Colin Grafton , The Vivienne thanked her followers for keeping them in the competition.

The Ru-Paul’s Drag Race winner also told her 581,000 followers: “It’s been such an emotional night. It’s been amazing”

The Vivienne has shared a heartfelt message with Ekin-Su after she was eliminated from Dancing on Ice

She then shared a heartfelt message with Ekin-Su who was eliminated from the figure skating competition.

The Vivienne shared a video where she said: “Ekin I’m sending you all my love.” with her skating partner Colin Grafton adding “Love you Ekin.”

She then continued: “You are the strongest woman I know and you’re fantastic and Patsy you smashed it. Whoever left, it would have been heartbreaking.

“But thank you for voting for us.” with Colin adding: “Thank you so much, we love you guys. It’s an honour. It was a tough week but we powered through it.”

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton came third in the judges scores this week, whilst Ekin-Su faced the skate-off against EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

The drag queen and her professional partner performed to Dolly Parton’s Jolene and secured themselves an impressive 32.5 from the judges.

Dancing on Ice viewers were left complaining that the wrong skater had left the competition on Sunday night following an intense skate-off.

Ekin-Su broke down in tears following the “most emotional dance off ever” and continued to skate despite an obvious injury to her legs.

Host Phillip Schofield also broke the show’s format to hug the reality star after the emotional skate, saying: "Come over here. Come on. We don’t normally do this but you need to have a hug."

Ekin-Su’s professional partner Brendyn Hatfield was quick to share “how proud”’ everyone was of her.

The reality star appeared alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti during Sunday’s skate.

As she delivered her routine to Car Wash, Davide appeared in the routine topless and kissed his girlfriend as part of the routine.

Ekin-Su has been the third celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice following an emotional final skate

Davide has since taken to Instagram, sharing photos of the couple with the caption: “Don’t worry baby.. It’s now time for us to have an holiday”

Ekin-Su has not mentioned her elimination on last night’s Dancing on Ice on her social media, instead choosing to use her platform to share the news of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

