The 30-year-old has made Dancing on Ice history by being the first drag queen to perform on the show.

A group of 11 new celebrities are set to take on the figure skating challenge after rehearsing with their skating partners since October.

The first two shows of the series have already taken place with football player John Fashanu being the first celebrity to be voted off the show.

Dancing on Ice has an impressive line-up for 2023 with Nile Wilson, Joey Essex and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The show is hosted by long-term presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with returning judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

Who is The Vivienne?

The Vivienne is one of the 11 celebrities taking on the Dancing on Ice challenge for 2023.

Born in Colwyn Bay, Wales, on 14 April 1992, the 30-year-old is known off-stage as James Lee Williams.

At the age of 16, The Vivienne moved to Liverpool where she still lives.

What is The Vivienne known for?

The Vivienne is known for being a successful drag artist who was appointed as the first UK ambassador for RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015.

In 2019, she then won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and returned to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2022.

The Vivienne who won Ru Paul’s Drag Race in 2019 has said she would like to host a ‘Drag on Ice’ event after developing a love for ice skating

The Vivienne was inspired by Vivenne Westwood into picking her drag name as she was known for wearing the fashion designer’s clothing while adding her own unique twists.

When she won RuPaul’s Drag Race, she was given her own television series ‘The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood’, which followed her trip to Hollywood to produce her own music video.

Is The Vivienne in a relationship?

James Lee Williams, otherwise known as The Vivienne is married to husband David Ludford.

The couple got married at the famous gay venue in London, Heaven, and were the first wedding in the venue.

David is the owner of Drag.Helmet which is an online shop that sells traditional and customised wigs.

What television shows has The Vivienne appeared on?

The Vivienne has appeared on several television shows both as an actress and in reality shows.

In 2022, she made an appearance on BBC’s This is Going to Hurt as a drag queen and also in Emmerdale.

The drag queen has also appeared on Celebrity Hunted and The Weakest Link.

The Vivienne has discovered a new found love for ice skating as she will be skating with Colin Grafton

What has The Vivienne said about dancing on Ice?

The Vivienne has been sharing a new found love for ice skating after making her Dancing on Ice debut?

The drag queen told Lorraine: “This is one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever done. I never thought in life, you know I fell in love with drag at a very young age, I think I was 14 and started doing it at 16 and you kind of think ‘that’s my lane, that is gonna be my job for the rest of my life

“I’ve been skating for nearly 3 months and already I’m thinking ‘once this show ends I want to make this part of my life because I love it so much.

“So I’m gonna fight for a drag on ice tour because I want to continue doing this because it’s just fantastic.”

How to watch Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice is on ITV every Sunday night at 6:30pm.