I lost £200 in Vinted scam after the buyer claimed I sent muddy trainers

A Wirral man has been left over £200 out of pocket after a buyer on Vinted claimed he had been sent muddy shoes instead of pair of brand-new Jordans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Shepherd, 18, sold a pair of Black Cat Air Jordan 3s on the buying and selling app last month. After purchasing the desirable pair off the Nike SNKRS app for £190, he decided to sell them for £220, taking home a small profit.

He boxed the pair up and dropped it at the Post Office, sending the parcel tracked on January 20 and thinking it was job done. But a few days later - after receiving an email that the parcel had been collected - he was told by Vinted that the buyer had complained and claimed that Sam had sent a completely different pair of filthy shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoes sold by Sam Shepherd and shoes the buyer claims Sam Shepherd sent. | Sam Shepherd / SWNS

Sam Shepherd. | Sam Shepherd / SWNS

"I asked if everything was all good and a few hours later got a notification saying there a was a problem with the order. He said they were different shoes,” Sam said.

Sam received pictures of a white pair of Kappa trainers covered in mud - despite none of the mud transferring to the paper in the box. The perplexed seller has since been in contact with Vinted and is concerned that he is now going to lose his money as well as the shoes.

After receiving an email from Vinted asking him to accept a return of the shoes and refund the buyer, Sam said he is concerned that this would allow the buyer to ship the other shoes back to him, and keep the Jordans.

Shoes the buyer claims Sam Shepherd sent. | Sam Shepherd / SWNS

Shoes sold by Sam Shepherd. | Sam Shepherd / SWNS

Sam, a college student, said: " Vinted want me to prove I sent these, but how? Who films themselves posting shoes? I've said to the guy that it's not true what he's claimed and he said I'm talking rubbish. How do I prove it? You don't film yourself packing it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've tried to find out if there's any way of verifying it with the weight but there's no real way to 100% verify it. I used to sell regularly and it was going well but this has put me off it again.”

He added: "Now I'm fearing that I'm going to lose the £190 that I've paid originally and the profit as well."

Vinted did not respond to a request for comment.