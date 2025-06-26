Wayne Rooney surprises Mark Wright with appearance at Ibiza event
Everton legend Wayne Rooney made a surprise appearance during Mark Wright's set in Ibiza.
Last weekend saw Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots take over Café Mambo, with Jax Jones playing an exclusive set on Friday (June 20).
Other stars included Toby Anstis, Pandora and Mark Wright as well as a surprise appearance from a Scouse legend.
During Mark Wright’s set on Saturday night (June 21), Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney appeared in the booth and was captured on video giving the DJ and TV personality a hug.
Rooney is still in Ibiza with his wife Coleen, who shared a snap on a luxury boat on Instagram yesterday (June 25).
