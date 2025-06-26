Wayne Rooney surprises Mark Wright with appearance at Ibiza event

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Everton legend Wayne Rooney made a surprise appearance during Mark Wright's set in Ibiza.

Last weekend saw Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots take over Café Mambo, with Jax Jones playing an exclusive set on Friday (June 20).

Other stars included Toby Anstis, Pandora and Mark Wright as well as a surprise appearance from a Scouse legend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wayne Rooney.placeholder image
Wayne Rooney. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

During Mark Wright’s set on Saturday night (June 21), Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney appeared in the booth and was captured on video giving the DJ and TV personality a hug.

Rooney is still in Ibiza with his wife Coleen, who shared a snap on a luxury boat on Instagram yesterday (June 25).

Related topics:Wayne RooneyMark WrightIbizaManchester UnitedEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice