Photographer snaps monster in waters around New Brighton

A monster that is said to have enjoyed centuries of slumber in the deep waters around the Wirral peninsula has been spotted at New Brighton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named Monty the Mersey Monster back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, there had been a number of unconfirmed sightings of the fiery beast.

The Friends of New Brighton Marine Lake will head into the water in search of the river monster on November 1 and 2, when it is expected to emerge in a ‘spectacular blaze’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I’m sure you have guessed by now, Monty is set to part of an exciting display at the Marine Lake this weekend. He has been snapped arriving in New Brighton ahead of for his starring role in what will be the grand finale to Wirral’s year as Borough of Culture 2024.

Monty the Mersey Monster arrives at New Brighton Marine Lake on Thursday. | Ian Fairbrother

Monty the Mersey Monster takes a dip in New Brighton Marine Lake. | Ian Fairbrother

Joining the magnificent monster will be Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. Part caribou and part spirit, the giant illuminated creatures will roam around the promenade, accompanied by a wild herdsperson, in a night-time performance that will combine ethereal music, song and shadow puppets to tell beautiful stories of their journey into a dream-world.

Walk the Plank has been commissioned to produce the event following their success in curating activities around the visit of Gaia – the huge ‘floating earth’ installation – which attracted around 33,000 visitors to Birkenhead Park in May.

Monty the Mersey Monster is coming to New Brighton. | Wirral View/Walk the Plank

Monty the Mersey Monster Event timings

The search for the Mersey Monster will take place around New Brighton Marine Lake on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of the mythical creature from 5.30 to 6.00pm, 7.00 to 7.30pm and 8.30 to 9pm.

The event is completely free to attend and each performance will last around 30 minutes. Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou will roam New Brighton prior to Monty’s arrival, from 5.00pm.