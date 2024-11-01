Photographer snaps monster in waters around New Brighton
Named Monty the Mersey Monster back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, there had been a number of unconfirmed sightings of the fiery beast.
The Friends of New Brighton Marine Lake will head into the water in search of the river monster on November 1 and 2, when it is expected to emerge in a ‘spectacular blaze’.
As I’m sure you have guessed by now, Monty is set to part of an exciting display at the Marine Lake this weekend. He has been snapped arriving in New Brighton ahead of for his starring role in what will be the grand finale to Wirral’s year as Borough of Culture 2024.
Joining the magnificent monster will be Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. Part caribou and part spirit, the giant illuminated creatures will roam around the promenade, accompanied by a wild herdsperson, in a night-time performance that will combine ethereal music, song and shadow puppets to tell beautiful stories of their journey into a dream-world.
Walk the Plank has been commissioned to produce the event following their success in curating activities around the visit of Gaia – the huge ‘floating earth’ installation – which attracted around 33,000 visitors to Birkenhead Park in May.
Monty the Mersey Monster Event timings
The search for the Mersey Monster will take place around New Brighton Marine Lake on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of the mythical creature from 5.30 to 6.00pm, 7.00 to 7.30pm and 8.30 to 9pm.
The event is completely free to attend and each performance will last around 30 minutes. Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou will roam New Brighton prior to Monty’s arrival, from 5.00pm.