Liverpool West Derby constituency includes Knotty Ash, Old Swan, Page Moss, Swanside, Tuebrook & Stoneycroft, West Derby, Yew Tree. Croxteth, Norris Green and Dovecot.

Unlike most other seats in the city, Liverpool West Derby has historically longer been held by the Conservatives than Labour.

Between 1885 and 1965, the seat was strongly blue before becoming a beacon of Labour support ever since. Between 2010 and 2019, it was held by the man responsible for one of the most famous moments in modern British politics, with Stephen Twigg - who beat then cabinet minister Michael Portillo in 1997 - the area’s MP having lost his original constituency eight years later.

Liverpool West Derby now includes parts of neighbouring Knowsley covers the following wards: Knotty Ash, Old Swan, Page Moss, Swanside, Tuebrook & Stoneycroft, West Derby and Yew Tree. These wards stretch out to places such as Croxteth, Norris Green and Dovecot. Labour’s Ian Byrne has been the Member of Parliament for Liverpool West Derby since 2019 (prior to the dissolution of Parliament), but this has not been without challenges. Mr Byrne faced an internal battle to be selected as the Labour candidate having lost a number of votes from constituency branches. He eventually saw off a challenge from city councillor Anthony Lavelle to contest next week’s ballot for the party.

The full list of candidates for Liverpool West Derby