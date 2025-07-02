£50m Baltic Triangle apartment scheme set for approval
Deferred plans to redevelop a former carpet warehouse will go back before committee next week with the recommendation for approval.
The former Bogan’s Carpets site on New Bird Street in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle has remained empty for almost two decades, despite numerous attempts to turn it into a new housing development.
Now, Ascot Luxury Living, part of Crosby-based Ascot Group, is seeking permission for a £50m development, designed by Falconer Chester Hall, which will see 194 apartments delivered in a scheme that rises to nine and ten storeys.
Six co-working and commercial units will be provided on ground and mezzanine floors, targeting the area's mix of creative and technology businesses. The existing single storey warehouse will be demolished.
The development will comprise 96 one-bed and 98 two-bed apartments, ranging in size from 409 sq ft to 750 sq ft. Residents will have exclusive access to a 4,520 sq ft terrace on the first floor, facing New Bird Street.
"This is a statement building on one of the neighbourhood’s most prominent frontages, and benefits from being around the corner from the new Baltic underground station," said Ascot Group chief executive Terry Riley.
"There’s considerable pent-up demand for co-working space and more retail and leisure provision in the area as the working and residential populations increase, so it’s pleasing that we can help satisfy that, too."
The scheme was initially considered by planning committee at the start of June, with the recommendation for approval, however it was deferred pending a full report on viability and the failure to provide 20 per cent affordable housing.
A new report, which will go before committee on Tuesday (July 8), said that the applicant has identified more than £5m of abnormal costs, which had not previously been factored into the viability testing.
The conclusion of the council's consultant, supported by a professional quantity surveyor, was that there were legitimate abnormal costs of £2m.
As such, the consultant accepted that the development cannot support any onsite affordable housing. However, they noted that the scheme can provide a S106 payment of £78,576.
The report continued: "It is considered that the viability appraisal has been the subject of a robust and comprehensive review by the council's retained independent viability expert and the appointed quantity surveyor.
"As such, it is now accepted that the development is unable to provide full S106 contributions in relation to street trees and open space.
"Furthermore, the scheme would not be able to bear the costs of any affordable housing. It can, however, afford a contribution of £78,576. In terms of affordable housing provision, the sum of £78,567 would not be sufficient to provide a single affordable housing unit within the development and no affordable housing will therefore be provided.
“As recommended in the original committee report, it is considered that this sum should contribute to off-site open space provision."
Taking everything into account, the development will go back to committee with a positive recommendation.
