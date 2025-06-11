These gorgeous cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region.
A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Monkey
Monkey arrived at the RPSCA through no fault of his own as his owner became unwell and can no longer look after him. | RSPCA
2. Bear - Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed
Bear is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux crossbreed. Bear is being rehomed from a family who are unable to give him the attention and exercise he needs long term. He is in foster care with them currently and is used to living in a home. | RSPCA
3. Pryde
Sweet little Pryde is a beautiful female cat who's currently a bit timid.
Once you sit down with her, the goo comes out and she's a sweet hearted cat, with a lot of love to give. She's looking for a patient and understanding forever home where she can feel safe and comfortable. | RSPCA
4. Podge - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Podge is a three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She has spent a lot of her life in a home environment alongside other dogs, so she is well adjusted. Podge would be able to live with other friendly dogs, children aged 12+, but not with cats. | RSPCA
