A main road in Merseyside will be shut for eight more days, the council has confirmed.

Drivers travelling through Sefton into Liverpool could be hit with delays as major gas works take place across the borough.

Sefton Council said drivers should expect lane closures and potential delays on both the north and south bound lanes of Crosby Road South. Diversions and signage will be in place to guide traffic.

Cadent Gas is undertaking gas works on Crosby Road South which started on May 19 and run up to June 10 with lane closures both north- and south-bound.

In an update on social media, the council said: “Crosby Road South Roadworks have begun and will carry on up until 10th June. Cadent Gas are continuing with their gas replacement works with lane closures both north and south bound.”

On Sefton Council’s roadworks map, the local authority are cited as the management agent for the roadworks. The plans include the installation of six sign poles, six straight poles and the ‘transfers of supply and reinstatements’.

The work also overlaps with gas work in Birkdale with motorists advised to expect delays that may occur as a result of the closure on Eastbourne Road at the junction with Kew Road and Claremont Road.

Sefton Council posted to social media: “Travelling in or around Birkdale? Please factor in roadworks.

“Due to necessary gas works a section of Eastbourne Road, Birkdale will be temporarily closed at the junction with Kew Road and Claremont Road. This closure will take place between May 19th & June 22nd.

“Diversions via Liverpool Rd, Waterloo Rd and Scarisbrick New Rd will be in place along with signage.”

On Sefton Council’s roadworks map, Cadent said: “We’re replacing the old pipes with new plastic ones which will mean that you’ll be ready for greener gas in the future.

“We’ll have to turn off your gas supply during some of our works and may need access to your home, but our teams on site will be on hand to let you know more information.”

In less than two weeks more roadworks will be completed in the area with construction work scheduled to be complete between 9pm, June 15 and 6am, June 16. Work will take place on the A5036 from A565 Crosby Road to Princess Way roundabout.

The renewal work to the carriageway on the A5036 eastbound Docks to Princess Roundabout means the route will be closed during the reconstruction.