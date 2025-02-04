Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has refused to leave his cell for a court hearing related to his life sentence.

The 18-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 52 years last month after pleading guilty to murdering three little girls. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, died after being stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space in July.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults, as well as possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin - ricin - and possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire, was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court via video-link from London's Belmarsh Prison on Tuesday morning (February 4) for a mention hearing.

Carmel Wilde, defending, told the court: "We understand from staff at Belmarsh that he has refused to leave his cell to attend court or to speak to his legal team."

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, asked the judge to amend Rudakubana's sentence for three counts of murder from custody for life to detention at His Majesty's pleasure, because he was under 18 at the time of the offence.

Mr Justice Goose said: "The case of the Crown against Axel Rudakubana was listed for mention on the application of the prosecution. The purpose of this hearing is to correct a technical error but which will have no effect on the total sentence imposed on the defendant on January 23 this year."

He said the sentence is "still a life sentence", but of a different kind. He added: "The defendant has refused to waive his right to attend or to be here."

The judge told the court that, because of the circumstances of the application, which would not result in his sentence being lengthened, he was not required to attend.