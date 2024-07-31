Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five children remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Merseyside Police have been granted more time to question the 17-year-old arrested in connection with a mass stabbing in Southport.

Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, were killed on the day of Monday’s attack on Hart Street, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a result of her injuries.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Dasilva Aguiar, 9 and Bebe King, 6, were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder | Merseyside Police

Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two adults were also seriously injured after ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’.

Shortly after the attack took place, Merseyside Police arrested a 17-year-old male from an address in Banks near Southport, on suspicion or murder and attempted murder. Merseyside Police say that a name shared on social media in connection with the suspected attacker is ‘incorrect’. The suspect, who was born in Cardiff, cannot be identified for legal reasons.