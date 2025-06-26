St Helens residents are still displaced following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance inside a house on Chadwick Road.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200 homes were evacuated on Tuesday (June 24), on Chadwick Road, Litherland Crescent, Roland Avenue, Finchley Drive and Woodlands Road, after the device was discovered following the non-suspicious death of John Nelson, 64.

Mr Nelson lived alone and is believed to have led quite a reclusive lifestyle. Merseyside Police say he had in his possession some wartime memorabilia and devices (which may have belonged to his father who was a member of the Home Guard), as well as detonators and other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended on Tuesday and carried out safe detonations on Eccleston Field that evening. A cordon remains in place around Chadwick Road.

St Helens Council says latest updates on the situation have advised that the cordon will remain in place until at least today (Thursday, June 26). Displaced residents were advised to seek overnight accommodation with family and friends.

Councillor Anthony Burns, Leader of St Helens Council said; "We understand this has been a very disrupting and frustrating situation for those who have been displaced from their homes. Emergency services together with Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists are at the scene and are working to make the property safe.

"I would like to thank all those community members and groups, especially Chain Lane Community Centre, who have come together to support the residents who have been affected, by providing refreshments and a place to rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chadwick Road, St Helens. | Google Earth

“I would also like to thank those residents who have been displaced for their ongoing understanding and patience while we deal with this incident.

"The council and partners are continuing to provide assistance based at Chain Lane Community Centre. Any displaced residents who need support can attend the centre where council officers will help them find overnight accommodation at a rest centre, get refreshments and provide any further support."

Merseyside Police say officers and members of the EOD are working through the rooms to ensure there are no other devices in the house, but this will take some time due to the volume of belongings collected by Mr Nelson.

In an update this morning, Trisha Long, Labour councillor for Moss Bank, said intervention is expected to continue until 9.00pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were able to collect belongings from their homes yesterday (June 25), however, some say they were not informed.

Writing on social media, one resident said: “I understand the procedures but this is the third day, We were never informed that we could enter our property also it’s now three days off work and I need to entry my property tomorrow work also secure my property? Is there any plans to let us enter? “

Another added: “9pm tonight means another night spent in alternative accommodation for all us with small children. Meaning more money spent on resources and clothes.”

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the road while emergency services remain at the scene.