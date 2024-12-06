St Helens Santa Dash cancelled as Storm Darragh brings 'danger to life'

The St Helens Santa Dash has been cancelled due to severe weather warnings impacting Merseyside.

Due to take place in Victoria Park on Saturday (December 7), the borough’s annual Christmas fun run has been cancelled, with participants notified about refunds.

St Helens Borough Council says the decision was made as a result of Storm Darragh, with a Met Office amber warning for wind in place for the borough, posing the risk of ‘danger to life’.

The Christmas in Earlestown lights switch-on event has also been cancelled, with the council looking to reschedule an event for a later date to accommodate the popular Pop Up Market coming to the historic market town for the first time.

Kath O'Dwyer, Chief Executive of St Helens Borough Council, said: "It's obviously disappointing that we've had to make this decision because we know how much residents and the community groups involved in this year's Earlestown event were looking forward to it and how popular the Santa Dash is- but it's absolutely the right call given the potentially dangerous weather forecast.

"The safety of all our residents is of paramount importance and we know how important this time of year is which is why we are working on a new date to help spread some Christmas cheer for the people of Earlestown and surrounding areas."

