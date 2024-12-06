New Liverpool Christmas market cancelled as Storm Darragh causes disruption

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:27 BST
A new Liverpool Christmas market at Exchange Flags has been cancelled due to severe weather warnings from Storm Darragh.

According to the Met Office, “potentially damaging” winds associated with Storm Darragh will hit Liverpool this weekend, bringing a “good chance” of power cuts, damage to buildings, falling trees and “danger to life”.

A yellow warning for wind is in force today (Friday, December 6), with an amber ‘danger to life’ warning scheduled for Liverpool on Saturday (December 7). As a result, the launch of a new Christmas market at Exchange Flags has been cancelled.

An amber warning for wind is in force on Saturday, December 7.placeholder image
An amber warning for wind is in force on Saturday, December 7. | Met Office

In a statement on Thursday evening (December 5), a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Regrettably, we have made the decision to cancel the twilight market at Exchange Flags on Friday 6 December due to forecast strong winds and heavy rain.”

The new market was set to be open from 4.00pm and 8.00pm, with street and live festive performances, food and drink, and an array of local market stalls. According to the council, the Exchange Flags Twilight Christmas Market is still scheduled to take place on December 13 and 20, weather permitting.

The Great Homer Street Market has also been cancelled on Saturday, however, Sunday’s event is expected to take place - weather permitting.

The main Liverpool Christmas Markets at St George’s Plateau will be closed on Saturday.

