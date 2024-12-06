The Met Office has issued a red ‘risk to life’ warning for parts of the UK as Storm Darragh brings chaos.

Large swathes of Wales and South West England will be battered by strong winds this weekend, with a red warning - the highest possible alert - in force on Saturday between 3.00am and 11.00am. According to the Met Office, “it is very likely there will be a risk to life” and it will not be safe to drive.

Liverpool, Merseyside and much of the North West are also expected to be hit by Storm Darragh, with an amber ‘danger to life’ issued. The storm is expected to bring wind gusts of up 70 mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in force across Merseyside from 3.00pm today (December 6), until 6.00am on Sunday (December 8), with the storm becoming increasingly disruptive as we head into the weekend.

Waves created by high winds in Merseyside during Storm Eunice. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The worst conditions in Merseyside are expected on Saturday (December 7), with an amber alert in force from 1.00am until 9.00pm, and the Met Office warning that “injuries and danger to life is likely” from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The weather service added: “Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected. Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life. Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard.” The strongest winds are expected from 6.00am on Saturday, hovering around 65 to 70mph until the evening.

