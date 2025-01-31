Stacey Dooley says 'I have to move immediately' as she shares dream Liverpool home update
The investigative journalist and documentary star moved to Liverpool in September 2023, after she fell in love with her ‘forever home’ after just one viewing.
The move to the city brought Stacey, husband and former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton - who is currently starring in Chicago - and daughter Minnie, closer to her mum, who is originally from Merseyside.
The beautiful Victorian property features high ceilings, large windows, stunning fireplaces and is a lovely mix of old and new. Dooley describes the family home as her “dream” and often shares updates about its renovation journey on her Instagram page.
Now, the 37-year-old has revealed she has discovered an unwelcome house guest.
Alongside a new photo inside her home, Dooley wrote: “Gang. Enjoy this pic of my STUNZ DREAM home because there’s a MOUSE in the kitchen which means I HAVE TO MOVE IMMEDIATELY~ THERE ISN’T EVEN TIME TO GATHER ANY BELONGINGS 😱😱😱.”
Reassuring fans that she was joking about moving away from Liverpool, she added: “No but seriously I’m not okay ….do I need a cat? But I’m desperately allergic.”
