Tate Liverpool given £12m for major transformation

Tens of millions of pounds of government cash is to form part of a major investment package into the redevelopment of a famous Liverpool gallery.

Tate Liverpool has confirmed it has received a significant injection of cash from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the landmark gallery on Royal Albert Dock.

The Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund will provide £12m as well as generous philanthropic donations from the Garfield Weston Foundation, and The Ross Warburton Charitable Trust. The project is now entering the final phase of fundraising ahead of the gallery’s reopening in 2027.

The transformation will allow the gallery to meet the scale and ambition of the scene’s most exciting artists and to welcome visitors into a brand-new museum environment. The designs include a new public ‘Art Hall’ on the ground floor of the site which first opened in 1988.

Opening up the gallery’s façade will increase its visibility on the waterfront, creating an inviting destination within the Royal Albert Dock. The project will also make a greener gallery, reducing running costs and replacing core infrastructure to end the building’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Plans for Tate Liverpool. | 6a architects

In May, Tate Liverpool announced that the first major retrospective of artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman will form part of the reopening programme, which will be a celebration of the rich culture of the North.

Helen Legg, Tate Liverpool director, said: “We’re grateful to the government for this investment and for their vote of confidence as we realise this once-in-a-generation renewal of Tate Liverpool. I am also thankful for the support of the trusts, foundations and private donors whose investment will ensure we serve the needs of artists and audiences, now and into the future.

“The bold transformation of Tate Liverpool will be invaluable to the region’s visitor economy, a catalyst for the next era of waterfront redevelopment, and an opportunity for our communities to enjoy world-class art and culture in the heart of Liverpool.”

A ground floor events space will look out across the docks | 6A Architects

Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “Liverpool is one of the great cities of the world and the transformation of Tate Liverpool will mean this amazing cultural venue can continue to flourish for future generations. I’m delighted our Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund is supporting this redevelopment, which will strengthen Liverpool’s economy and encourage even more people to visit this incredible city that has culture at its heart.

“Our support is part of this government’s commitment to ensure arts and culture is accessible to everyone right across the country.” Designed by 6a architects, the reimagined galleries will sit alongside new public spaces for play, relaxation and learning with views across the Mersey, helping to connect the gallery with the city and communities that surround it.