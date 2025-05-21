TFG London opens in Liverpool bringing HOBBS, Whistles, Phase Eight and Inside Story to the city
A brand new designer store has opened in Liverpool, bringing four major brands back to the city centre.
Located above Sephora in the former Footlocker site, TFG London has officially launched in Liverpool ONE and houses Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Inside Story.
The 12,000 sq ft store is TFG London’s biggest to date and includes specialist collections such as bridal.
In a statement last year, Caraline Money, global retail director of TFG, said: "We are thrilled to be returning to Liverpool with our new multi-site flagship store which will house Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Inside Story all under one roof.
"Our new store strategy is focused on opening bigger and better stores in prominent shopping destinations like Liverpool where we have built a loyal ever-growing customer base.
"The new store will enable us to showcase our full collection such as petites and bridal, offering our customers the complete head-to-toe outfit suggestions for every occasion in our beautiful, enhanced store environment."
TFG London can be found open Upper South John Street. Sephora Liverpool is also opening this week.