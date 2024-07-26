Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s Pride festival returns this weekend and will see tens of thousands of people celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and participate in the annual March with Pride.

When is Liverpool Pride 2024?

Pride Fringe events will take place throughout July and the official Pride in Liverpool festival will take place on Saturday July 27, 2024. But there will be a Pride Classical event on Friday july 26.

Pride in Liverpool 2024

Pride in Liverpool will return to city’s iconic Pier Head for what organisers say will be an ‘even bigger’ Pride in Liverpool festival. Taking place on Saturday, 27 July, Katrina - formerly of Katrina and the Waves - will headline the festival at the world-famous waterfront. Her performance on the main stage as well as the rest of the day’s programme, will be free to attend.

Also taking place on the main stage are performances from Brenda Labeau, DJ Dan Walker, Filla Crack, Kelly Llorenna, Kelly Wilde, Lee Mobley, Linda Gold’s Funnyboyz, Lolly, MD Productions, Natalie Abel, Urban Cookie Collective and more.

The festival site at Pier Head will also contain a marketplace of LGBT+ merchandise and products, food and drink as well as activities for all of the family. This year a dedicated Young People and Family zone has been added alongside a CommunityEXPO of local services and organisations. British Sign Language (BSL) will also be available on all stages and accessible viewing areas at the march and main stage.

March with Pride 2024

The annual March With Pride will also coincide with the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27. Last year, the march was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital, as well as welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march will begin at 12.00pm at St George's Plateau, heading through the city centre and the Pride Quarter, before finishing on the beautiful waterfront.

March with Pride 2024 road closures (11.00am-2.30pm)

St George’s Plateau

Lime Street

William Brown Street

Queen Square Bus Street

St Johns Lane

Whitechapel Lord Street

Castle Street

Cook Street

Victoria Street

Stanley Street

Old Haymarket

Strand Crossing

Water Street

Canada Boulevard

Pride Classical

A new event for 2024, Pride Classical will see an ensemble of star LGBT+ artists and an orchestra take to the stage to perform the best Pride anthems of the last 50 years. The ticketed event, which has never been performed on a Pride stage, is part of efforts keeping the Pride march and festival free.

Scissor Sisters star, Jake Shears, is set to headline Pride in Liverpool’s inaugural Pride Classical event at the Pier Head. Best known for hits like I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and Take Your Mama, Shears will kickstart this year’s Pride celebrations and perform with an open-air 32-piece orchestra. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Winner and Liverpool-born drag artist Danny Beard is set to host the spectacle, which will take place from 8.00pm on July 26. Tickets start at £27.50 and are standing only. Danny will be supported by Jerry Springer The Musical’s Alison Jiear.

The British Firefighter Challenge

This year’s Pride in Liverpool festival will be held alongside the British Firefighter Challenge, an annual competition for fire service personnel from across the country.

The British Firefighter Challenge, which is coming to Liverpool for the first time ever and will be hosted by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, will fall on July 27 and 28 – the same weekend that LCR Pride Foundation, the city region’s LGBT+ charity, bring Pride in Liverpool back to the city’s streets once again.

Pride Spotlight

Royal Albert Dock has partnered with LCR Pride Foundation to celebrate Pride in Liverpool with free DJ sets across the weekend - showcasing some of the best LGBTQ+ artists in the North West on the Pride Spotlight stage. From 27th-28th July, the dock will have a two-storey festival stage made of shipping containers located opposite Pumphouse.

Liverpool drag legend, Lady Sian, will get the party started on Saturday from 1-2pm, followed by a set of high-energy classics from WMNKND - resident DJ at Sonic Yootha from 2-4pm, and the best house and disco tunes from What She Said from 4-6pm. The dock’s Time to Shine podiums will also become mini stages for the award-winning dance group, House of LaPorta, to showcase their electrifying moves from 2-4pm.

On Sunday, Sarah Sweeney, original resident of legendary Liverpool night Chibuku Shake Shake, will play a post-pride three-hour set of the best uplifting disco and house tunes to end the unforgettable weekend from 1-4pm.

Full Liverpool Pride 2024 itinerary

Sunday, July 26

Pride Classical: Pier Head - 5.00pm to 11.30pm

Saturday, July 27

March with Pride: St George’s Plateau - Muster from 10.30am, marching from 12.00pm.

Pride in Liverpool Festival: Pier Head - 12.00pm to 8.00pm.

Pride Spotlight: Albert Dock - 1.00pm to 6.00pm.

British Firefighter Challenge: Water Street - 9.00am to 6.00pm.