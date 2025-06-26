Tony Bellew & Luke Littler take up new sport for highly competitive championship

Tony Bellew and Luke Littler are taking up a new sport this summer.

The highly competitive Target Sports Star Fishing Championship will return to Tunnel Barn Fishery in Warwickshire on July 29, with 32 major sporting names taking part.

Names appearing this year include Tony Bellew, Luke Littler MBE, Barry Hearn OBE, Steve Davis OBE, Adrian Lewis, Derek Redmond, James Wade, Gail Emms MBE and more.

Recently rewarded for his services to Darts in the Kings birthday honours list, Luke Littler MBE will be making his second appearance this year.

The Warrington-born superstar will be hoping to improve upon last year’s results, where he, along with his Team Target team mates, world champions Adrian Lewis and Rob Cross plus Target Darts boss Garry Plummer finished last.

Liverpool’s boxing legend Tony Bellew will also take part in the challenge. The star took part in the recent Soccer Aid tournament, but sadly left the pitch early due to an injury.

The Sports Stars Fishing Championship raises tens of thousands of pounds each year for various charities with this year’s beneficiaries including The Willow Foundation, Haven House Hospice and St Francis Hospice.

The event will be broadcast on a delayed basis in a two hour show on ITV4. The date is yet to be confirmed.