A publicly owned bus network could be fully rolled out across the Liverpool City Region 12 months ahead of schedule as leaders signed off on a significant acceleration of the scheme.

It was announced in October 2023, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram would seek to put buses back into public control under a franchising model.

Now, members of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have agreed to move forward on enhanced plans for the scheme that will begin in St Helens from 2026. Members have also given the green light to a near £120m capital budget to enable investment in new buses, depots, and infrastructure upgrades to support the transition.

Mr Rotheram said the new franchising model was “no good if we’ve got buses and we paint them,” it has to “feel different” for passengers. The franchising system, which will put the bus network in public hands for the first time in more than four decades, will allow the combined authority control over bus routes, fares and timetables.

The first phase will begin in St Helens in 2026, followed by Wirral, before rolling out across six boroughs by the end of 2027. Mr Rotheram also revealed what the model will mean for passengers including the first new route.

From day one, passengers in St Helens will be able to access a new express service to Liverpool Airport, route extensions to increase access to rail and hospital and the reinstatement of some weekend frequency. On the Wirral low frequency services will be increased to a minimum of hourly, some route revisions will also be made to improve access to health and interchange opportunities as well as improved evening/Sunday frequencies.

Mr Rotheram said: “The investment we’re committing to will secure our plans and prioritise passengers over profit.” He added: “It’s no good if we’ve just got buses and we paint them, that’s not what this is about.

“It has to feel different as a network, we have to connect people better than we are currently doing.” As part of the franchising scheme, the combined authority has also agreed to embark on compulsory purchase orders to enable the construction of bus depots for the fleets of vehicles across the city region.

This will be delegated to Merseytravel to complete. Documents considered by members said negotiations to acquire land have progressed and continue to do so positively to date with a range of landowners. However given the accelerated delivery plan for franchising it is recommended a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process commence, while negotiations continue.