Tripadvisor Awards 2022
The annual Tripadvisor Awards have been released, including a Liverpool restaurant named amongst the list.
Tripadvisor has released its annual round up of the top restaurants in the UK, with an eatery on Liverpool’s popular Bold Street appearing on its Everyday Eats list.
The 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants are ranked based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
It is then taken through additional editorial scrutiny.
The list is split into four different categories; the best places in the UK for a date night; the best places in the UK for fine dining; the best everyday restaurants in the UK, and a collection of hidden gems found across the UK.
But what was the Liverpool restaurant that earned acclaim in this year’s Tripadvisor 2022 Awards?
What Liverpool restaurant was named in Tripadvisors top UK Restaurants?
The following Liverpool restaurant earned its place on Tripadvisors top UK restaurants 2022 list:
Greek Taverna, Bold Street
- Address: 76 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4HR England
- Rating: 5/5
- Ranking: #9 in the Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK
“Our meal was perfect from start to finish. Great place to go for food, 10 outa 10”
“Amazing menu range and even more delicious execution”
“Just Brilliant food and service. It was packed when we arrived and hadn’t booked! They quickly found us a space outside and set it up for us no problem!.”
“Excellent food, beautiful surroundings and the staff was so welcoming and couldn’t do enough for you!”
For more information or to book a table, visit their page on Tripadvisor.
Who were the top UK restaurants by Tripadvisor?
The full list of Tripadvisor’s top UK restaurants is as follows:
Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the UK
- Salamander Restaurant, Mevagissey, Cornwall
- Jackson’s Bistro, Bowness on Windermere, Cumbria
- Ditto Restaurant, Whitby, North Yorkshire
- Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall
- Kysty Ambleside, Ambleside, Cumbria
- Antidote, Ilfracombe, Devon
- One Fish Street, St Ives, Cornwall
- The Jumble Room, Grasmere, Cumbria
- The Bank Restaurant, Barmouth, North Wales
- The Kitchen, Polperro, Cornwall
Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK
- Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, Edinburgh
- Simla Restaurant, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
- Rio Brazillian Steakhouse, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Bonoo Indian Tapas, London
- La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- The Laundrette, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Harvey’s Bar/Kitchen, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Teppanyaki Chinatown, Manchester, Greater Manchester
- Greek Taverna Bold Street, Liverpool, Merseyside
- Baqueano, Brighton, East Sussex
Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK
- The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, Cumbria
- Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall
- Hide and Fox, Hythe, Kent
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- The Olive Tree, Bath, Somerset
- Galvin La Chapelle, London
- The Gannet, Glasgow
- The Mahal, Cheltenham, Cotswolds
- Dean Banks at the Pompadour, Edinburgh
- Gem42, Newport, South Wales
Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK
- La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- MUSE Brasserie, Cheltenham, Cotswolds
- Taste Vietnam, Coventry, West Midlands
- The Herd Steak Restaurant, Bath, Somerset
- Buongiorno, York, North Yorkshire
- Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Spasso, London
- Myra’s Kaiseki, Dorchester, Dorset
- Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, Belfast
- Corarima, Wakefield, West Yorkshire