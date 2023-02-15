Detectives have charged two more men in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last August. Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, are both being charged with murder. Both men are remanded in custody.
No-fly-zone over area where Brianna Ghey died
Cheshire Police have imposed a temporary no-fly-zone over the area where Brianna Ghey died on Saturday after a number of drones were spotted in the sky. As part of ongoing enquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport recruitment day
Liverpool John Lennon Airport has held a Recruitment Day following the success of last year's event, with almost 200 vacancies currently looking to be filled by a number of companies based at the Airport ahead of the busier Summer season, which starts at the end of March.