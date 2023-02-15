Two men appeared in court yesterday.

Detectives have charged two more men in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last August. Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, are both being charged with murder. Both men are remanded in custody.

No-fly-zone over area where Brianna Ghey died

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheshire Police have imposed a temporary no-fly-zone over the area where Brianna Ghey died on Saturday after a number of drones were spotted in the sky. As part of ongoing enquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport recruitment day