UNIQLO is opening in Liverpool and I'm going to be first in line
UNIQLO is finally coming to Liverpool and, after months of waiting, it is set to officially open its doors on April 24.
My favourite place for basics has long been UNIQLO and I usually plan in advance when I’m going to take the train to Manchester to stock up on t-shirts and more bum-bags than I actually need.
While Liverpool has a host of fantastic shops from independents to big chains, I definitely think it lacks an affordable place to buy basics - unless you’re willing to deal with the stress of going to Primark - and the Japanese retailer is exactly what’s missing.
The new shop on Paradise Street will feature womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as UNIQLO’s iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features have also bee integrated into the store, including the smart self-service checkouts, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.
It’s not often I get excited about a chain opening, as I prefer to champion independent shops, but I’m going to (attempt to) be first in line when UNIQLO launches next week and it has been refreshing to see the brand work with local partners ahead of the opening.
UNIQLO has collaborated with the likes of Girls on the Go Liverpool, Derek’s and the Baltic Market to make the opening a celebration of the vibrant Liverpudlian community. Derek’s have released a limited-edition sandwich, while the Baltic Market is creating special cocktails across the Easter weekend and releasing merch.
The new Liverpool store will open at 10.00am on Thursday (April 24), with free gifts for the first 100 customers and you bet I’ll be trying to bag some goodies.
UNIQLO Liverpool opening hours
- Monday to Saturday: 10.00am to 8.00pm
- Sunday: 11.00am to 5.00pm
