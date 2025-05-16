Explore the ‘world's first’ outdoor prison yard experience in Liverpool.

A ‘unique’ outdoor prison yard experience is opening on Seel Street in Liverpool this summer.

The Yard at Alcotraz claims to be the world’s first experience of its kind, where customers can enjoy drinks as either visitors or inmates in a prison yard — with actors playing inmate characters too.

Since it’s opening in 2022, Alcotraz has become a must-do experience in Liverpool welcoming thousands of visitors – or more appropriately ‘inmates’ – each month. This summer, visitors for the first time will be able to step into the notorious outdoor grounds of Alcotraz, where contraband equals cocktails in an all-new prison yard experience pop up.

The Yard at Alcotraz. | Submitted

Limited for the summer only, inmates can score their contraband cocktails from the seemingly inconspicuous tool shed– the perfect front for Alcotraz’s most covert operation yet.

Whilst Alcotraz now has six locations in the UK, The Yard will be an exclusive for Liverpool. It is completely free to enter, with just a reservation needed in advance. Drinks and light food options will be able to be purchased using tokens in the prison’s currency – contraband cigarettes.

With subtle references to cult American entertainment, such as, Prison Break, Orange is the New Black and Shawshank Redemption guests have the opportunity to experience a fictitious narrative unfold around them which they would only normally see on TV or cinema screens.

The Yard at Alcotraz. | Submitted

Sam Shearman, creator of Alcotraz ‘The Yard’ and founder of Inventive Productions says: “We are so excited to be opening our first ever outdoor experience, especially in such an amazing city as Liverpool.

“We’re thrilled to be able to grow the Alcotraz brand further and this new Liverpool site sees us experiment with really ambitious expansions to our unique storyline.”

Alcotraz The Yard will open in June.