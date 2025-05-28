Dozens of people were injured when a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans on Monday (May 26).

Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question a man who allegedly ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans on Water Street.

The force yesterday (May 27) confirmed that a 53-year-old man from West Derby had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs, after dozens of people were hurt during LFC’s victory parade celebrations.

Providing an update today (May 28), Merseyside Police confirmed that 79 people, including children, are believed to have been injured in the incident, with seven remaining in hospital in a stable condition.

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon at the entrance to Water Street on May 26. | AFP via Getty Images

They said that the investigation team have been granted further time to continue questioning the suspect in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

“We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

“I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened.

“In addition, extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

“We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims previously said Water Street was closed at the time of the incident and it is believed that the car followed an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted so paramedics could help a man who suffered a suspected heart attack.

Water Street remained closed yesterday as Merseyside Police continued investigations. It had been a place of celebration but yesterday the street was strewn with empty bottles, police vans, scattered e-bikes and a large police presence. The area has now been cleared and reopened to the public this morning.