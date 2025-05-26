Watch the Met Office’s latest video forecast, as Liverpool FC’s Premier League title-winning parade gets underway.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office forecast for Liverpool today shows the city is to be hit by rain as Liverpool FC’s Premier League title-winning parade takes place.

Liverpool FC were confirmed as the 2024/25 Premier League winners after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 on April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Harris to DJ on Liverpool FC team bus

Calvin Harris will once again DJ on the team bus for the parade, after first taking on the role for the club’s Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup parade in 2022.

Liverpool hour-by-hour forecast for May 26. | Met Office

What is the route for the Liverpool parade?

The route will take the parade along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Rocky Lane, West Derby Road, Low Hill, Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Leeds Street, The Strand and Wapping.

What time is the Liverpool parade at?

The parade began shortly after 2pm BST and is expected to last between three and five hours.

Is the Liverpool title parade on TV?

Liverpool FC are streaming the parade on YouTube , Facebook , X and TikTok . Fans can also tune in on LFCTV – Sky channel 423 or Virgin Media channel 544 in the UK – and All Red Video (formerly LFCTV GO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Met Office forecast

The forecaster says there is a 90% or over chance of precipitation from 3pm to 8pm, dropping down to 70% at 9pm, 30% at 10pm, before rising again slightly to 40% at 11pm.

Met Office North West England weather forecast

Today

A bright start to bank holiday Monday with the odd heavy shower, but cloud increasing through the day. Turning more unsettled into the afternoon with longer spells of rain, turning heavy and persistent later. Often windy and feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight

Wet and windy this evening with heavy spells of rain. Becoming drier overnight with clear spells and a few showers. Winds easing but still remaining blustery. Minimum temperature 4°C.